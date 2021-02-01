Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Joel Matip will miss the rest of the season due to injury.

Matip picked up an ankle injury in Liverpool’s win at Tottenham Hotspur after being hurt in a challenge with Heung-Min Son.

Scans showed the former Schalke defender had hurt his ankle ligaments and Klopp has confirmed that the injury means he will now miss the rest of the season.

The Liverpool boss told his club’s official site: “Unfortunately, we found out now after everybody looked at it that Joel will be out for the rest of the season.

“But he will be ready for the start of the next pre-season and finally everything will be sorted.”

Liverpool now have three senior centre-backs sidelined in the shape of Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

The Reds acted on deadline day to bring in new central defenders to fill the gap however.

Liverpool have snapped up Ben Davies from Preston North End, while Ozan Kabak has joined the club on a loan deal from Schalke.