Liverpool have confirmed the arrival of Ozan Kabak from Schalke and handed him the number 19 shirt.

The Reds have been looking to bolster their defensive options and after snapping up Ben Davies from Preston North End have captured Kabak.

The Turkey international arrives from Schalke on loan until the end of the season.

Liverpool have an option to sign Kabak on a permanent basis and the 20-year-old will be looking to impress during his time at Anfield.

The Premier League champions have confirmed that Kabak will wear the number 19 shirt during his loan.

Kabak completed his Liverpool medical in Germany due to time constraints and he is set to travel to Merseyside later this week.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp now has two new centre-backs at his disposal in the shape of Davies and Kabak.

All eyes will be on when Kabak makes his debut for the Premier League champions.