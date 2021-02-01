Liverpool are in talks with Schalke over a deadline day deal for Turkish defender Ozan Kabak, it has been claimed in Germany.

The Merseyside-based outfit are in line for a busy end to the winter transfer window, with the club pushing to bring in two defenders before time runs out.

Liverpool are already on the verge of signing 25-year-old centre-back Ben Davies from Preston North End, with a deal worth up to £1.6m in place.

The Reds are now looking to bring another central defender in before the transfer window slams shut and have been linked with Marseille’s Duje Caleta-Car.

According to Sky Deutschland, Liverpool are also trying to get a deal done for Schalke star Kabak.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are locked in talks with the Bundesliga side over a loan deal, with an option to buy also being discussed.

However, Schalke would need to sign a replacement before sanctioning a transfer for the Turkey international.

The transfer window in Germany slams shut at 5pm UK time and Schalke may find it difficult to bring in a suitable defender before then.