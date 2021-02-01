Liverpool have turned down a loan approach from Southampton for defender Neco Williams, according to Sky Sports (19:59).

Liverpool are holding talks with Southampton over loaning out Takumi Minamino to the south coast club, but the Saints also tried to land Williams on loan.

Southampton approached Liverpool for the right-back and wanted to loan him for the rest of the season.

However, Liverpool view Williams as key backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold and are unwilling to let him join Southampton on loan.

Southampton could be set to end the transfer window without signing a right-back, a key reinforcement they have been chasing.

They showed interest in Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Manchester United’s Brandon Williams and Tottenham Hotspur’s Japhet Tanganga.

Williams is regularly involved with Liverpool’s first team and has been handed eleven outings so far, across all competitions, this season.

He is under contract at Anfield until 2025.