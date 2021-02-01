Manchester City have seen off competition for Rochdale winger Kwadwo Baah and are in the process of finalising a permanent swoop for him, according to The Athletic.

The 18-year-old is among the in-demand youngsters in the transfer talent pool and has drawn admiring glances from Premier League heavyweights Manchester City.

The Citizens have beaten off a host of clubs to emerge into pole position to land Baah’s signature.

Manchester City are yet to wrap up the deal but are in the process of finalising a permanent swoop for the teenager.

A transfer fee amounting to less than £500,000 is mooted as Pep Guardiola’s side are closing in on adding another promising youngster to their youth ranks..

If the top flight outfit manage to strike a deal with Rochdale before the transfer clock runs out at 11pm, Baah is expected to be sent back to the League One side in a bid to continue his development.

Baah has played a part in 13 League One outings for the Dale so far this season, finding the back of the net three times while laying on a further two assists.

He has been on the books at the Spotland Stadium since 2019 and will be keen on continuing with his development there ahead of potentially linking up with Guardiola at the Etihad, should the move materialise.