 

Marseille agreed a deal with Celtic on deadline day to land Ntcham on loan until the end of the season and have an option to sign him permanently for €6m.

 

Now Marseille have confirmed that they have landed Ntcham and he will be looking to make an impact during his time at the Stade Velodrome.

 

 

The midfielder has been looking to exit Celtic and had been linked with a number of clubs, including Newcastle United.

 

Ntcham joined Celtic from Manchester City in 2017 and quickly impressed at the Scottish side.

 

 

The 24-year-old has been capped by France up to Under-21 level and will hope turning out in Ligue 1 will boost his international ambitions.

 

Marseille sit in ninth spot in the Ligue 1 standings, ten points off the top four and 13 off a top three Champions League spot.

 

 

It remains to be seen if Marseille will trigger their purchase option to keep Ntcham permanently.

 