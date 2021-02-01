Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham has signed his contract at Marseille to join the French giants on loan.

Marseille agreed a deal with Celtic on deadline day to land Ntcham on loan until the end of the season and have an option to sign him permanently for €6m.

Now Marseille have confirmed that they have landed Ntcham and he will be looking to make an impact during his time at the Stade Velodrome.

𝗚𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗴𝗼𝘄 ➡️ 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 Après son aventure 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿, @OlivierNtcham est officiellement Olympien 💙

Bienvenue 𝗢𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗲𝗿 😁👋 #DroitAuBut pic.twitter.com/PqelbP9neV — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) February 1, 2021

The midfielder has been looking to exit Celtic and had been linked with a number of clubs, including Newcastle United.

Ntcham joined Celtic from Manchester City in 2017 and quickly impressed at the Scottish side.

The 24-year-old has been capped by France up to Under-21 level and will hope turning out in Ligue 1 will boost his international ambitions.

Marseille sit in ninth spot in the Ligue 1 standings, ten points off the top four and 13 off a top three Champions League spot.

It remains to be seen if Marseille will trigger their purchase option to keep Ntcham permanently.