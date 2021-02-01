Newcastle United had an agreement with Ozan Kabak to bring him to England until Liverpool jumped into snap up the Schalke defender, according to the BBC.

Liverpool have thrashed out an initial loan deal with Schalke for Kabak, who has passed his medical in Germany, and will have an option to sign him permanently in the summer.

However, Liverpool, who are also signing defender Ben Davies, may have been stung into action by Newcastle’s efforts to land Kabak.

Steve Bruce’s side had an agreement with Kabak in place and were looking to complete his signing before the transfer window closed.

The Magpies could not compete with Liverpool though when they entered the fray.

Liverpool will pay Schalke a loan fee of £1m and will be able to sign Kabak on a permanent basis for a further £18m.

The Turkey international has been consistently linked with Liverpool in recent months, but the Reds’ interest was played down.

Kabak though will soon pull on a red shirt for Jurgen Klopp’s men.