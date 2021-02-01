Newcastle United outcast DeAndre Yedlin’s move to Galatasaray has not been finalised yet, according to the Chronicle.

The American flew to turkey yesterday to complete a move to Galatasaray from Newcastle United and end his spell with the Magpies.

The 27-year-old was expected to undergo a medical today and the deal was expected to be sealed and done on deadline day.

But it has been claimed Yedlin is yet to join Galatasaray and the deal is far from done as Newcastle continue to look to offload him, with a dispute over his take-home pay.

Newcastle are hopeful that Yedlin will complete the move to the Turkish giants as his departure is tied to incoming transfer business for the club.

If the move falls through the cracks it could scupper Newcastle’s chances of freeing up a squad place for a new signing.

Newcastle are in the market for players on deadline day and have fielded enquiries for several midfielders.

The club could still look to bring in a centre-back if they can if funds and time permits.

Yedlin is out of contract in the summer but he has decided to try and move on early in the winter transfer window.