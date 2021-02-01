Newcastle United have suffered a blow in their interest in Olivier Ntcham as the Celtic star wants to move to Marseille.

The 24-year-old midfielder has remained at Celtic Park despite being associated with a move away from the Scottish giants in the recent transfer windows.

However, Ntcham could be finally on his way out of Celtic, with the player attracting significant interest from clubs on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Premier League side Newcastle have been credited with an interest in the Celtic man as they look to bolster their midfield before the window slams shut tonight.

But Ligue 1 side Marseille appears to be leading the chase to sign Ntcham from Celtic and have tabled an offer to take the player on loan, according to French radio station RMC.

And in a blow to Newcastle’s hopes of beating Marseille to Ntcham, the midfielder wants to go to the Stade Velodrome.

With the transfer window in its final hours, it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can change Ntcham’s mind.

Marseille’s league rivals Nantes are also claimed to be interested in acquiring the services of Ntcham.