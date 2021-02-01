Newcastle United starlet Elliot Anderson is unlikely to leave the Magpies on a loan deal despite attracting interest from Championship clubs, according to The Athletic.

The teenage rose through the ranks of Newcastle’s youth set-up before making his senior debut for the club in their FA Cup tie against Arsenal last month.

Anderson’s progress with the Magpies has seen him attract loan interest from clubs in Championship during the ongoing winter transfer window.

However, the 18-year-old is unlikely to leave St. James’ Park on a temporary deal in the final hours of the window.

Newcastle are looking to bring in at least one new midfielder to the club before the clock strikes 11pm today.

The Magpies are working on loan deals for Arsenal youngster Joe Willock and Leicester City star Hamza Choudhury.

The arrival of either one of them, or both, is likely to reduce the scope for playing time for Anderson but the teenager is still expected to stay at the club.

Anderson will be hoping that he can continue to receive opportunities in Steve Bruce’s side despite the potential arrivals of Willock and Choudhury.