Newcastle United are yet to thrash out personal terms with Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock ahead of potentially signing him on loan, according to the Chronicle.

The 21-year-old midfielder is expected to join Newcastle on loan in the final hours of the transfer window to add to Steve Bruce’s midfield options.

Newcastle made enquiries for several midfielders on deadline day but have finally settled on doing a deal to sign Willock on loan.

An agreement is in place between the two clubs over the midfielder moving to the north east on a loan deal until the end of the season.

There is also talk of Willock agreeing on a deal to join Newcastle but the claim is that it has not been sorted out yet.

The 21-year-old is represented by his family and for the moment, no agreement is in place for personal terms on a contract between Newcastle and his representatives.

Newcastle are hoping to sort out the issue soon and look to push through a deal in the final hours of the transfer window.

Arsenal want Willock to go out on loan and play more football in the latter half of the season for his development.

Bruce has been desperate to bring in midfield reinforcements and is hopeful that a deal will be over the line for the young midfielder to join his squad tonight.