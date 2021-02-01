Arsenal starlet Reiss Nelson is set to stay at the Emirates Stadium beyond tonight’s transfer deadline as the Gunners are yet to receive any favourable offers for the winger, according to the Press Association.

Nelson is among the host of Gunners stars linked with leaving the north London giants before the transfer clocks winds down, in a bid to find more regular first team action

The 21-year-old has drawn admiring glances from both Spain and Germany in the ongoing window, but a deadline day exit for him is looking unlikely.

Arsenal are open to letting Nelson leave on a loan deal but are yet to receive any favourable offers for him with only hours left until the 11pm deadline.

And the winger is thus set to stay at the Emirates Stadium beyond the current window.

Nelson has only made the Premier League matchday squad twice so far this season but clocked up minutes off the bench on both occasions.

With a loan exit looking potentially ruled out, Nelson will be keen on catching Gunners boss Mikel Arteta’s eye on the training pitch and possibly earn more minutes during the remainder of the season.

Nelson’s Arsenal team-mate Joe Willock is edging closer to a loan move to Newcastle United, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles is also nearing sealing a deal to West Bromwich Albion.