Rangers are working to sign Bournemouth defender Jack Simpson on a permanent deal now rather than waiting until the summer to have him in their team, according to STV.

The 24-year-old defender is out of contract in the summer and he has already agreed to join Rangers on a free transfer at the end of the season.

A pre-contract agreement is in place between the Glasgow giants and Simpson over a summer move but Rangers want to bring forward his signing on deadline day.

It has been claimed Rangers are now in talks Bournemouth over signing Simpson today and slotting him into Steven Gerrard’s squad.

The Glasgow giants are now prepared to pay a small fee to Bournemouth to take Simpson to Ibrox today.

With a pre-contract agreement in place, Rangers are not anticipating any problems in working out personal terms with the player.

The defender is prepared to move to Rangers if the two clubs can work out an agreement between themselves.

Rangers have until midnight to agree on a fee with Bournemouth and complete the deal to sign Simpson.