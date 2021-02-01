Shkodran Mustafi agreed to a lower severance package to facilitate his Arsenal exit in order to pursue the deal to join Bundesliga outfit Schalke, according to ESPN.

The Gunners were keen on offloading Mustafi in the current window as he was deemed surplus to requirements by Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium.

Struggling Bundesliga outfit Schalke emerged as the favourites to lure him away today as they were in the hunt for a new centre-back to replace Liverpool bound Ozan Kabak in their defensive department.

The German is claimed to have signed a six-month deal with Schalke and is set to ply his trade in his home country for the remainder of the season.

Schalke hit a few stumbling blocks in their efforts to snap up Mustafi, but the centre-back managed to terminate his contract at Arsenal six months from time and leave the club as a free agent.

And the 28-year-old accepted a lower severance package in order to convince the Gunners to let him leave to facilitate a move to Schalke.

Arsenal also terminated the contracts of Mustafi’s former team-mates Mesut Ozil and Sokratis Papastathopoulos earlier in the window.

Having struggled to find regular game time under Arteta, Mustafi will now look to breathe life into his stalled career at Schalke and help them to maintain their top flight status.