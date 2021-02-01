Shkodran Mustafi’s potential move to Schalke is likely to go through after he reached an agreement over terminating his contract with Arsenal, paving the way for Ozan Kabak to sign for Liverpool.

Schalke are trying to sign the Germany international on deadline as the replacement for Kabak, who will then move to Liverpool.

The defender has agreed on terms with the German giants and is more than happy to return to his homeland in order to play more first-team football.

But for a moment, it seemed that the deal stalled due to problems at Arsenal’s end but it has been claimed that the hurdle has been overcome.

Mustafi was in talks with Arsenal over terminating his contract and according to German daily Bild, the two sides have reached an agreement over terminating his contract.

With the deal agreed to terminate his contract, Mustafi is now free to join Schalke on a free transfer on deadline day.

Mustafi’s representatives will now finalise the agreement with the German giants, which should not be a problem as personal terms have been sorted out.

With the German joining Schalke, it would open up the pathway for Kabak to move to Liverpool today.