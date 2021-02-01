Birmingham City have made a move to snap up Southampton defender Yan Valery and the player is prepared to make the switch.

Blues are keen to bolster their squad before the transfer window closes and have turned their attention to Valery, a player they are looking to sign on loan.

The right-back is, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, happy to make the move to Birmingham.

Southampton are also ready for Valery to move on before the window closes, but Birmingham will need to act swiftly to push the deal over the line.

The Frenchman has clocked just 101 minutes of Premier League football for Southampton so far this season.

Valery will be looking to get regular game time under his belt at Birmingham in the second half of the season.

Birmingham currently sit in 20th spot in the Championship table, four points above the drop zone.

Valery’s deal at Southampton runs until 2023.