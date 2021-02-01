Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino is undergoing a medical at Southampton ahead of potentially joining the Saints on loan for the rest of the season, according to Sky Sports News.

With Shane Long expected to join Bournemouth on loan in order to replace Josh King, who is set to move to Fulham, Southampton entered the market let for a forward.

It emerged recently that the club are in advanced negotiations with Liverpool for the signature of Minamino on loan until the end of the season.

It has been claimed that the talks have been under way since the morning and an agreement in principle is in place between the two clubs.

The forward is up for the move to Southampton and is currently being put through the medical checks by the south coast club.

Southampton are trying to rush through the deal as they are rapidly running out of time to get it over the line.

Once he passes a medical, the Japan international will sign a contract with the Saints once the two clubs finalise the loan agreement.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been keen on adding to his squad on deadline day and it seems he is finally getting a forward in the final hours of the window.

Minamino has made just one six-minute cameo appearance in the Premier League since starting and scoring in Liverpool’s 7-0 win over Crystal Palace on 19th December.