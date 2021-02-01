Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga is expected to join La Liga club Elche on a loan deal by the time the transfer window closes tonight, according to football.london.

Gazzaniga has not made an appearance for Tottenham this season and has dropped down to being third-choice goalkeeper at Spurs.

The Argentine, who has been at the north London club since 2017, wants to play more football moving forward and has been keen on leaving the club on loan.

It emerged earlier today that he is on his way to Spain to join Elche on loan, but later the deal was reportedly off with the goalkeeper expected to stay at Spurs.

But it seems the negotiations are still under way and the deal is alive with Gazzaniga expected to complete a loan move to Elche.

With only a few hours left in the window, the Spanish club are racing against time to get the deal over the line and sign the Argentine on loan.

However, it is expected that the deal will go through and Gazzaniga will spend the rest of the season in Spain at Elche.

He has made 37 appearances for the north London club and has 18 months left on his contract with Tottenham.