Tottenham Hotspur star Paulo Gazzaniga is set to remain at the north London club despite attracting interest from Spain, according to the Evening Standard.

Jose Mourinho’s side are in line to have a quiet end to the winter transfer window, with no significant movement expected at the club before the clock strikes 11pm.

Out-of-favour stars Dele Alli and Danny Rose have been heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham throughout the transfer window but look set to stay with the club at least until the summer.

Japhet Tanganga had attracted loan interest from Celtic and Southampton, but is now being tipped to remain in north London, with Mourinho not willing to let him go.

There have been suggestions that goalkeeper Gazzaniga could seal a deadline day move away from Spurs, with the player said to be looking for a new club in Spain.

La Liga outfit Elche were mooted as a potential destination for the Argentina international, as well.

However, like Alli, Rose and Tanganga, Gazzaniga is also in line to stay at Tottenham despite being associated with a move away from the club.

It is unclear what led to Gazzaniga’s potential move to Spain failing to take off but the goalkeeper is likely to continue at Tottenham, providing cover for Hugo Lloris and Joe Hart.