Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga is set to find out whether he will be allowed to leave on loan, with two Premier League sides and one Scottish outfit keen, according to Sky Sports News.

After catching Jose Mourinho’s eye in some impressive performances last year, the young defender has failed to kick on this season.

Injuries have derailed his campaign thus far and he is yet to play in the Premier League this season with all his seven appearances coming in cup competitions.

He could be allowed to leave the north London club on loan today with several clubs believed to be interested in signing him.

It has been claimed that two sides in the Premier League are keen on signing Tanganga and he has also attracted interest from north of the border.

A Scottish club are also in the race to sign the 21-year-old centre-back on loan from the north London club.

The defender is yet to find out whether Tottenham will let him depart on loan and is set to learn today.

A guarantee of game time and minutes is likely to play a key role in which club Tanganga could join on loan by the end of the transfer window tonight.