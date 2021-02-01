West Ham centre-back Winston Reid is set to join Championship side Brentford on a loan deal, according to Sky Sports (10:27).

The 32-year-old defender spent the last year on loan at Major League Soccer club Sporting Kansas City before returning to West Ham in December.

However, Reid does not appear to have a place in David Moyes’ plans, with the likes of Angelo Ogbonna, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena preferred by the Scot.

The Hammers also acquired the services of 21-year-old central defender Frederik Alves recently, pushing Reid further down the pecking order.

With playing time not guaranteed at West Ham, the New Zealand international is set to move away from the club on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Championship outfit Brentford are in line to acquire the 32-year-old services on loan from West Ham until the end of the season.

The Bees are pushing for Premier League promotion this season and Thomas Frank will be hoping that Reid can help the team in their cause.

The defender, on the other hand, will be looking to become a regular at Brentford and force his way back into Moyes’ plans when he returns.