Birmingham City could yet complete the signing of Southampton full-back Yan Valery, according to The Athletic.

It emerged earlier on deadline day that Valery had given the green light to a loan move to Birmingham from Southampton, but the signing has not happened yet.

He was then offered as an option to French side Nantes as his representatives hunted for a suitable destination.

Valery though could still join Birmingham and has held talks with Blues boss Aitor Karanka.

He is keen to make the move to the Championship side and there is still a possibility he could join Birmingham before the window slams shut.

Valery is out of favour on the south coast and is looking at a period of limited game time if he stays at Southampton.

The defender came through the youth ranks at Southampton and has never played senior football for another club.

It remains to be seen if the 21-year-old will join Birmingham before the transfer window closes.