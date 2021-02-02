Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed he can see Jonjoe Kenny having a long-term future at Goodison Park and stressed that he has sent the full-back to Celtic on loan to play regularly.

Kenny only registered eight appearances across all competitions under Ancelotti after returning to Goodison Park from his loan spell at Bundesliga outfit Schalke last summer.

The right-back has now been shipped off to Scottish Premiership giants Celtic on a six-month loan stint and whether he has a long-term future at Everton is a topic of discussion among the fans.

Toffees boss Ancelotti can see the Everton academy graduate having a long career at the Merseyside outfit and stressed he has only been sent to Celtic Park to clock up some much-needed game time.

Ancelotti added that Kenny had a good loan stint at Schalke and is clear his team will be assessing the full-back’s progress in Scotland.

Asked if he sees Kenny having a long-term future at Everton, Ancelotti told a press conference: “Yes. He is our player from the Academy

“He had experience in Schalke, where he did really well.

“He came back and he did not find the space or the opportunities to play a lot.

“And so, we decided to give him the opportunity to play for six months to see what happens and he will be back in the summer.”

Kenny will be looking to nail down a starting role under Neil Lennon at Celtic Park by making the most of the opportunity to clock up regular game time and kick on with his development.