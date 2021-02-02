Departing Sunderland striker Danny Graham has expressed his gratitude towards the League One club for honouring his desire to keep playing regular football and letting him pursue his career elsewhere.

The 35-year-old was released by the Black Cats on deadline day after just four-and-a-half months in to his latest stint with the League One giants.

Graham notched up 17 appearances for Lee Johnson’s side after arriving in September, though he added to the scoresheet just once over the course of his stay.

📰 #SAFC can confirm that Danny Graham has left the club by mutual consent. Good luck, Danny 👊#SAFC I #HawayTheLads — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 1, 2021

The veteran striker while bidding adieu to the club thanked them for understanding his situation and letting him go so that he can pursue his career elsewhere.

“At this point in my career, it is no secret that I want to be playing regular football”, Graham told Sunderland’s official site.

“So I appreciate the understanding shown by the club in allowing me to pursue the opportunity to do this.

“I would like to thank everyone at Sunderland, especially my team-mates and the supporters, for their backing throughout my two spells at the Stadium of Light.

“I wish you all the very best for the future.”

Graham has now ended his second stint with the club, the first one being between 2013 and 2016.

The 35-year-old hitman leaves Sunderland having now made a total of 59 appearances for the club, scoring two goals.