Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that he did not know Leeds United star Patrick Bamford before he exploded on to the Premier League scene and has hailed the striker’s intelligence.

The Merseyside-based outfit are scheduled to lock horns with Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds at Elland Road in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

Everton, who are placed eighth in the table with 33 points, are currently six points behind fourth place and will be hopeful of using the trip to Yorkshire to close the gap.

The Toffees though are tasked with facing an in-form Leeds, who also have the league’s joint third top goalscorer in their ranks in the shape of Bamford.

Everton boss Ancelotti has admitted that he did know not Bamford before this term and feels Toffees’ Dominic Calvert-Lewin is more powerful than him, but lauded the Leeds man’s intelligence on the pitch.

“Honestly I didn’t know Bamford, he plays really well and is a really good striker“, Ancelotti told a press conference.

“I didn’t know him before, but I have to say he is a fantastic striker.

“Maybe Dominic is more powerful, but in-game Bamford is really intelligent.”

Bamford and Calvert-Lewin are currently level on the number of goals they have scored, but each will be looking to earn the upper hand on Wednesday.