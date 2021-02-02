Conor Shaughnessy has revealed that a number of clubs were interested in securing his services when he opted to leave Leeds United, but a good conversation with manager Brian Barry-Murphy assured him about the attractive football on offer at Rochdale.

The 24-year-old bid adieu to Leeds after an agreement was reached to terminate his contract that was originally set to expire in the summer.

The League One club, who had been holding conversations with the player, wasted no time in snapping the defender up, making him put pen-to-paper to an 18-month deal.

Shaughnessy, after signing the deal, said that there were a number of clubs interested in securing his services, but he was interested in the project that Brian Barry-Murphy was offering at Rochdale.

“There were a few clubs interested, but I had a really good conversation with the manager here about the way he plays”, Shaughnessy told his new club’s official site.

“I’ve watched a few games, seen the style of play, and it’s really attractive football to me.

“It suits me as a player and how I like to play, so it was quite an easy decision.

“I had the meeting with Brian which went really well.

“I met the staff, had a good chat, and since then it’s been getting things sorted with Leeds.

“I’m so excited to get started now.

“I can’t wait to get on the pitch, play regular football, meet the lads and get right into it.”

Shaughnessy went out on two separate loan spells during the 2019/20 season while at Leeds, the first at Mansfield Town and the second at Burton Albion.