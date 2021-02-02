Greenock Morton caretaker manager Anton McElhone has heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur talent Kazaiah Sterling, who has joined on loan, for his ability to run behind defences and feels that the youngster will bring energy to the team.

The 22-year-old striker joined the Scottish Championship side on loan until the end of the season on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Sterling, though relatively new to the first-team scene, has clocked vital first-team minutes for several clubs while away on loan from Tottenham.

Kazaiah Sterling has joined Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton on loan for the remainder of the season. Good luck, @ksterling_98 💪#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/RkHUPzOiYG — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 1, 2021

His latest spell was at League Two side Southend United where he scored one goal in 12 appearances.

Describing his new signing, the interim manager said that Sterling is someone who will bring energy to his team and expressed his delight at landing him.

“I am delighted Kazaiah has signed for us”, McElhone told his club’s official site.

“He is a pacey sharpshooter who can get behind defences and will bring energy to the team.”

Sterling has two senior Tottenham appearances against his name, with the attacker being handed minutes in the Champions League and the FA Cup.