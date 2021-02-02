Stevenage boss Alex Revell believes that Tottenham loanee Jack Roles will add a great deal of guile and craft to his squad for the second half of the season.

The Lilywhites have sent the 21-year-old out on his third successive loan spell away; the move is a return to League Two for Roles, who impressed while on loan at Cambridge United in 2019/20.

The Stevenage manager, while giving his reaction post the conclusion of the deal, said that the Tottenham starlet has proven already with his performances that he has got what it takes to be successful.

“We are delighted to bring Jack to the football club”, Revell told his club’s official site.

“He is a hugely talented player and will add a great deal of guile and craft into the team.

“He proved last season that he has what it takes to be a success in the division, so we are really looking forward to introducing him to our group.”

Roles went out on loan to Burton Albion at the start of the season, but managed only three appearances for them before being called back by his parent club.

His most productive period was at Cambridge United last season where he managed 25 appearances, scoring five goals.

Roles has been capped by Cyprus at international level and has joined a Stevenage side sitting in 21st in the League Two table.