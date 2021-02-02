Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained that the Reds are viewing Takumi Minamino as a long-term project and is positive that his loan stint with Southampton will help him.

Southampton completed the shock loan signing of Japan international Minamino from Liverpool with hardly any time remaining in the transfer window on Monday night.

The 26-year-old attacker’s loan switch to the Saints came as a surprise to many, but Reds manager Klopp believes the move makes sense for his club.

The German tactician pointed out that there is nearly half a season left to play and is positive that Minamino will clock significant playing time at Southampton.

Klopp went on to admit that Liverpool were not able to hand the player the playing time he needed but is hopeful that he can earn it at Southampton and return to Anfield as an improved player.

“Southampton makes a lot of sense“, Klopp told a press conference.

“So he is there for 17 games now I think, in the situation Southampton are in if Takumi stays fit he has a good chance to play 17 games, which helps everybody.

“It helps Southampton, it helps us because the only thing Takumi was lacking was a couple of games in a row and that was difficult here.

“I would have loved to keep him just so that I have the options and stuff like this, but in the end, because Takumi is a long-term project, always was, we see really a lot of potential in Takumi, it makes absolute sense that he now gets the chance to play, maybe, 17 Premier League games and comes back in a completely different mindset, confidence level, all these kind of things.

“I hope it is a win-win situation.“

Liverpool rejected Southampton’s proposal to insert an option to make Minamino’s loan move permanent on Monday, indicating the club’s belief in the player.