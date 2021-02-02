Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt believes that West Ham loanee Oladapo Afolayan is an exciting talent, possessing the ability to play in all three positions up front.

The 23-year-old has only featured for West Ham’s Under-23 team this term and is looking for more first-team action to give himself the best possible chance to progress.

He will add to Evatt’s options as Bolton look to climb the League Two table from their current placing of 19th.

✍️🏼 We are delighted to announce the signing of 𝗢𝗹𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗽𝗼 𝗔𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗮𝗻 on loan from @WestHam until the end of the season. 🤘🏼 Welcome to the club, Oladapo! ⚡️#BWFC 🐘🏰 — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) February 1, 2021

Pointing out the qualities of Afolayan, the manager said that the former Chelsea academy product is quick and strong, with good technical attributes.

“We are really pleased to have brought in Dapo”, Evatt told his club’s official site.

“He’s quick, strong and technical, and a very exciting talent that can play all along the front three.”

Afolayan joined West Ham from West Midlands side Solihull Moors back in 2018.

He made his debut for David Moyes’ side in last week’s 4-0 FA Cup victory against Doncaster Rovers, even going on to score a goal.

Bolton are next in action away at Mansfield in League Two this evening, while they then travel to play Salford City on Saturday.