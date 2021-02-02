Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner is pleased with the capture of Aji Alese and insists that West Ham United rate the defender highly.

The 20-year-old became the League Two side’s second deadline day addition following the arrival of Declan Drysdale from Coventry City.

Bonner feels that the experience Alese gathered while playing for Accrington Stanley last season will be beneficial going forward.

“Aji has some good experience of league football from his previous loan at Accrington Stanley and is well thought of at West Ham”, Bonner told his club’s official site.

Highlighting the qualities of the West Ham talent, Bonner is sure that he has added a good player to the Cambridge squad.

“He is left-sided, has good quality with the ball and is a strong athlete, which makes him a nice addition to the squad.”

Just like the other players coming in over the course of the transfer window, the manager feels that Alese will also have to work for his place in the playing eleven.

“Much like Declan and Jubril, Aji has an opportunity to work for a place in the team whilst adding to our culture.

“This completes our business in the January window and with the competitive squad we have built, we can now focus on the months ahead and building on the progress we have made so far.”

Alese has represented England at various youth levels, with his latest involvement being with the Under-20 side.