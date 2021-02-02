Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott has insisted that he loves taking on challenges and is looking forward to doing that at Ipswich Town and in the process being part of something special at Portman Road.

The teenager’s season-long loan spell at Millwall was cut short before the transfer window closed and now he has moved to join Paul Lambert’s side until the end of the season.

Dropping down to League One does not worry Parrott, who insists that he loves taking on challenges and will look to take another under Lambert as the Tractor Boys fight to secure promotion at the end of the season.

“I’m really happy to be here”, the striker told Ipswich’s official channel.

“There are some good players here and I’m looking forward to the second half of the season.

“It was great to get out for my first training session this morning and the lads gave me a really nice welcome.

“I love a challenge and I want to be part of something. I’m excited to get going and I want to score some goals for this club.”

The Tottenham starlet insists he is ready to get going straight away.

“I will work hard for the team and I’m ready to play.

“I played last weekend so I’m feeling good in terms of match sharpness and I can’t wait to get started.”

Parrott’s stint at Millwall was hampered by injury, limiting his appearances to eleven in the league.

He has four senior appearances for Tottenham since his first-team debut in September 2019 under his belt and joins a side sitting eleventh in League One.