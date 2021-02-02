VfL Osnabruck sporting director Benjamin Schmedes believes that Jay-Ray Grot, who has been snapped up from Leeds United, has stature and will complement his side’s style of play and admits he has been tracking him for some time.

The 22-year-old fell out of favour at Elland Road and with no way into Marcelo Bielsa’s first team has now left the club in search of his next challenge.

The Dutch Under-21 international will now be plying his trade in Germany with the 2. Bundesliga side, with their managing director expressing his optimism about seeing Grot’s profile suit his side, admitting the player has been on his radar for some time.

“Jay-Ray Grot, because of his stature and style of play, brings a profile that will be a versatile addition to our squad”, Schmedes told his club’s official site while giving his view on the signing.

“So far he has played in central attack, but he has played more games on each flank. This documents his high flexibility for our attack.

“I observed the player for the first time many years ago and have not lost sight of him and his development since then.

“Even if he was last incapacitated by an injury and still has some catching up to do, he will improve the quality of our squad.”

Grot joined Leeds in 2017 but failed to find a strong foothold at Elland Road, managing 22 appearances, going out on two separate loan spells in between.