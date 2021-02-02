Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that the Reds have not signed Ozan Kabak only because his friend and former Schalke boss David Wagner spoke highly of him.

An injury-hit Liverpool completed the signing of Schalke centre-back Kabak on an initial loan deal in the final hours of transfer deadline day on Monday.

It has been claimed that the Turkey international was highly recommended to Klopp by former Schalke boss Wagner, who was also the German’s team-mate during his playing career.

However, the Reds manager has insisted that Wagner’s recommendation is not the sole reason why Kabak has been signed by the Premier League champions.

Klopp explained that Wagner spoke highly of the Turk when he was at Schalke, but went on to insist that Liverpool did not have the need to talk to him before signing Kabak this week.

“He is not here because David Wagner was his coach and Dave is my friend, not at all“, Klopp told a press conference.

“When Dave was at Schalke, he is not there anymore, we spoke obviously a lot about football how we always do.

“We are both coaches, so we speak about football and when he spoke about Ozan he was already very, very positive.

“Now, in the last few weeks, days or whatever, we didn’t speak really because it was not necessary.

“Everybody knows everything about Ozan.“

Thought Liverpool have signed Kabak on a loan deal, they have the option to make the move permanent for an initial fee of £18m in the summer.