Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has expressed his delight with the facilities on offer at Preston North End and hopes that his loan move will be useful in helping him develop as a player.

On a day when 25-year-old Ben Davies went in the opposite direction on a permanent move, the Reds agreed on a deal to send the Dutch youngster on loan to the Championship side.

The 19-year-old, while signing the dotted line said that he hopes to play a lot of games under Alex Neil and help his new side achieve something good in the process.

✍️ 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗗𝗲𝗲𝗽𝗱𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗽𝗽! Preston North End have completed the season-long loan of Liverpool’s Dutch centre half Sepp Van Den Berg. ➡️https://t.co/zTlbAX3ACj#pnefc #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/E4iw8GPpP7 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) February 1, 2021

“I’m looking forward to it”, Van den Berg told Preston’s official site.

“I’m happy I’m here.

“I’m happy hopefully I can play a lot of games, I hopefully can achieve something good this season so I’m really looking forward to the season.”

On his initial assessment of the club and its facilities, the Dutch Under-19 international said that it is all nice and hopefully it will be a fruitful experience for him at Deepdale.

“I’ve had a look around and everything looks good.

“The people that I’ve met have been really nice to me so I’m really looking forward and the facilities are good so hopefully I can develop here very well.”

Van den Berg was snapped up by Liverpool from Dutch side PEC Zwolle in the summer of 2019.

He has managed one FA Cup and three EFL Cup appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side so far.