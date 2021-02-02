Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes believes that the experience Jeremie Frimpong gathered while playing in the physically demanding Scottish Premiership with Celtic will stand him in good stead for his stint in Germany.

Frimpong made clear to Celtic that he wished to move on during the January transfer window and the Scottish champions sold him to Bayer Leverkusen for a deal worth around £11.5m.

The German club’s sporting director, while expressing his delight at having secured the deal, insists that in Frimpong they are getting a player with high potential and one who has gathered experience while playing not only the physically strong Scottish league, but also in Europe.

“In Jeremie Frimpong, we have won a highly capable player for us and have once again achieved a forward-looking transfer for Bayer 04″, Rolfes told his club’s official site.

“He is technically strong, extremely fast and has a strong attacking urge.

“In the past year and a half, Jeremie has been able to prove himself at the absolute top club in the physically very demanding Scottish league and in the European Cup.

“These important experiences at Celtic, but above all his football skills, make him a very interesting young player.”

Frimpong featured in 30 games for Celtic over the course of the first half of the season setting up five goals for his team-mates.