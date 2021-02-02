Everton full-back Jonjoe Kenny admits he is bidding to draw on the experience he gained while on loan at Schalke during his spell at Celtic.

The Scottish champions, who have been on a poor run of form this season, dived into the market to snap up the 23-year-old on a season-long loan spell on deadline day; the Everton man arrives to replace the departed Jeremie Frimpong.

Kenny spent last season on loan at Bundesliga club Schalke, where he featured in 34 games, even going on to add to the scoresheet twice.

🆕✍️ 𝑱𝒐𝒏𝒋𝒐𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑩𝒉𝒐𝒚 🍀 Welcome to #CelticFC, Jonjoe Kenny! 🟢⚪️#WelcomeJonjoe — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 1, 2021

The full-back believes that the German experience was a feather in his cap and that has stood him in good stead for his stint at Celtic, as he will draw on what he learned at Schalke.

“Going to Germany was a completely different experience – a different way of life, learning a new language and basically becoming like a German person, and it was just great”, Kenny told Celtic’s official site.

“It’s another string to my bow, and all these experiences will come in handy now that I’ve joined Celtic.

“There’s a lot of history in the air and a lot of top players have come and gone from here, so it was the first day and it was just good to be involved and train with the lads.

“The lads were brilliant – people from Glasgow are similar to Scousers – so it’s been brilliant for me to come in and settle in quickly.

“I want to be involved straight away and we’ll see what happens.

“I’m just made up to be here and we’ll see what happens tomorrow, but the quicker I can play, the better it’ll be for me.”

Kenny has featured in 48 games for the Toffees as well since being promoted from the academy in 2014. he has also gone out on three different loan spells with the Schalke one being the last of them.