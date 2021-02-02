Preston North End boss Alex Neil has revealed that he has been tracking Everton star Anthony Gordon since 2019 and is delighted to have taken him on loan to Deepdale.

The 19-year-old winger joined Championship club Preston North End from Everton on loan until the end of the season in the final hours of transfer deadline day on Monday.

Gordon will now be looking to step up his development as a footballer under Neil and help the Lilywhites in their push for promotion this season.

Expressing his delight at the teenager’s arrival, Preston manager Neil has insisted that the Everton starlet is ready for first team action and is looking forward to working with him.

Neil also revealed that he has been keeping track of Gordon since the winger caught his eye in a pre-season friendly game against Wigan Athletic for Everton in 2019.

“Peter [Ridsdale] and I were at a game last pre-season, between Wigan Athletic and Everton and Anthony played wide off the left that day and I thought he was the best player on the pitch“, Neil told the club’s official site.

“Since that day, I have really kept track of his progress and I think he is at a stage now where he is ready for first team football and, hopefully, we can give him some of those experiences and he can bring some of that quality he has got.”

Gordon has made seven senior appearances for Everton this season, but will be looking to earn much more playing time at Deepdale between now and the end of the season.