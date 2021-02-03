Arsenal legend Ian Wright has admitted that he is concerned over the immediate future of Gunners starlet Reiss Nelson, who failed to seal a loan move away from the Emirates Stadium in the recently concluded transfer window.

The Gunners were able to move on promising youngsters Joe Willock and Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan deals but could not find a new club for Nelson, who is struggling for game time under Mikel Arteta.

Nelson was claimed to have admirers in both Spain and Germany during the winter window, but ultimately ended up staying put at the Emirates Stadium beyond the deadline.

And Gunners legend Wright has expressed his concerns over Nelson’s immediate future at the club, as the starlet is struggling to clock up game time under Arteta, which could hinder with his progress during an early stage of his career.

Wright is also of the view that it is down to the bad business Arsenal have done in the transfer market in recent years that have resulted in them having to focus on offloading players.

“I feel for Reiss”, Wright said on Wrighty’s House podcast.

“I think something needs to happen for Reiss.

“I am pleased for people like Joe and them.

“I am delighted for Joe but like for Reiss, I worry.

“But I think when you do the business Arsenal have done, the bad business, what they have done for the last few years, at some stage you are going to have to pay for those bad decisions and I think that is what they are doing now if they have to pay people and get them out.

“Then you have to do that just to get Mikel the pieces that he needs.”

Arsenal also loaned out Sead Kolasinac to Bundesliga side Schalke and William Saliba to Ligue 1 side Nice as both were down the pecking order under Arteta during the first half of the season.