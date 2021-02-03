Chelsea have Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Sule on their wish list for the summer, along with Bavarians star David Alaba and RB Leipzig man Dayot Upamecano.

The Stamford Bridge outfit made major additions to their squad last summer, but are expected to enter the market this coming summer to back new boss Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea are hopeful of making strides forward under Tuchel and the former Borussia Dortmund coach is expected to look towards his homeland for solutions.

Defence is one area the Blues will look to strengthen significantly ahead of next season and they have already drawn up a list of players they would like to sign.

Chelsea have already been credited with an interest in Bayern Munich star Alaba and RB Leipzig centre-back Upamecano and, according to German magazine Sport Bild, they also have Alaba’s team-mate Sule on their wish list.

Alaba is claimed to be keen on joining Real Madrid when his contract with the Bavarians comes to an end in the summer, while Upamecano is said to favour a move to the German champions.

With both Alaba and Upamecano preferring moves elsewhere, Sule could prove to be a more likely option for Tuchel’s Chelsea in the summer.

The 25-year-old is not a nailed on started at the Allianz Arena currently and has also entered the final 18 months of his contract with the Bundesliga side.

Sule could be available in the transfer market in the summer should he not extend his contract with Bayern Munich, making him a potential target for Chelsea.