Fixture: Aston Villa vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

West Ham United have named their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The Hammers had a run of six wins on the bounce stopped by Liverpool at the weekend as the Reds ran out 3-1 winners at the London Stadium.

David Moyes’ side still sit a lofty fifth in the Premier League standings and will be looking to return to winning ways this evening by seeing off Dean Smith’s Aston Villa outfit.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season saw West Ham win 2-1, thanks to goals from Angelo Ogbonna and Jarrod Bowen.

This evening Moyes has Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell and Ryan Fredericks are selected.

In midfield the West Ham boss looks to Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek to control the game, while Jesse Lingard and Said Benrahma support Michail Antonio.

Moyes can look to his bench to shake things up, where options available to him include Bowen and Pablo Fornals.

West Ham United Team vs Aston Villa

Fabianski, Coufal, Ogbonna, Dawson, Cresswell, Fredericks, Rice, Soucek, Lingard, Benrahma, Antonio

Substitutes: Martin, Diop, Balbuena, Johnson, Lanzini, Fornals, Bowen, Yarmolenko, Odubeko