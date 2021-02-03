Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that he decided to not include Joe Rodon in his Europa League squad for the knockout stages because he wanted to keep the squad who started the competition intact.

Mourinho opted to not utilise the three changes permitted to his 25-man squad in the Europa League ahead of the round of 32.

The Portuguese has stuck with the same squad he started the competition with, but young centre-back Rodon’s omission is a topic of discussion among the fans, with him having caught the eye in recent Premier League outings.

Mourinho revealed that he decided to not replace any of his centre-backs with Rodon as he wanted to keep the squad he started the competition with and thereby keep the spirit in the dressing room high.

The Portuguese stressed that it was not a lack of confidence in Rodon, but rather based on deciding to keep the stability in the squad by not replacing anyone midway through the continental campaign.

Asked whether he had put Rodon into the Europa League squad, Mourinho told a press conference: “We didn’t. We didn’t.

“You know, a hard decision but a decision where we wanted to show respect for the group.

“We wanted to show respect to the people that started the competition.

“It would be very, very hard for the group to cope with one of the players who was involved to be out.

“We kept [Japhet] Tanganga in spite of good possibilities the kid had to go out on loan.

“We kept him because then Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, [Eric] Dier, [Toby] Alderweireld. We have to do it without Rodon.

“We believe that by the emotional impact it has less impact on a player who was not part of the squad to stay out until the end of the season than a player who was part of it, a player who played in the group stage, to get him and to change him.

“We decided to not go in that direction so it’s Joe the player who is still out.

“Of course, Gedson [Fernandes] and [Paulo] Gazzaniga they left but they were not also in the list.

“So not one single spot that was open

“It was just a decision between Joe or another one and we decided to give that stability to the group.”

Spurs are set to lock horns with Austrian outfit Wolfsberg in the Europa League Round of 32 with the first leg pencilled in for 18th February and the second leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.