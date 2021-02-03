Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that he sat down with unsettled midfielder Dele Alli to discuss his future at the club on Tuesday, and succeeded in finding common ground.

Alli was heavily linked with leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the just concluded winter transfer window, with French champions Paris Saint-Germain touted to be the potential destination.

The midfielder however remains under Mourinho’s tutelage following Monday’s transfer deadline and is now set to play out the remainder of the campaign in north London having struggled to find regular minutes so far this season.

Mourinho revealed he discussed Alli’s immediate future at the club with him on Tuesday and succeeded in reaching common ground, conveying to him what he needed to do to get back on track.

The Portuguese stressed that Spurs need the good Alli back in the team as they head into a busy second part of the campaign.

Asked what Alli needs to do to get back into his team, Mourinho told a press conference: “He needs to recover from his injury, return to training and have a fresh start.

“Because last week he couldn’t even train – so that’s the most important thing.

“I had a good conversation with him yesterday.

“We spoke around this question that you asked me and I think we found very common ground.

“It’s an important period of the season for the team and for him also.

“We need him. We need a good Dele Alli.

“We are just waiting for him to be back to a good normality

”Dele, [Harry] Kane, [Giovani] Lo Celso, we’re talking about players that without all three we miss a little creation, some magic around the attacking areas.

“We had a conversation.

“Of course, a conversation doesn’t put a player in great form but hopefully the motivation he needs to be back for the team.

“We are in the Europa League, the Premier League and the FA Cup although I don’t believe he’ll be back for that.

“I think when he’s physically ready he’ll be in a good frame of mind.”

Alli, who is currently sidelined with an injury, will be keen on heeding his boss’ advice and working extra hard to get back to playing regularly in the coming weeks.