Fixture: Rangers vs St Johnstone

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Rangers have revealed their starting side and substitutes for this evening’s Scottish Premiership meeting with St Johnstone at Ibrox.

Celtic closed the gap on the Gers to 20 points by winning on Tuesday night, but Steven Gerrard’s side have an opportunity to once again be 23 points clear if they can beat St Johnstone.

St Johnstone arrive at Ibrox on a run of solid form and have not lost a game since Boxing Day, when they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Aberdeen; their last visit to Ibrox though resulted in a 3-0 loss in August.

For this evening’s game Gerrard has Allan McGregor between the sticks, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic play as full-backs.

In central defence, Connor Goldson links up with Filip Helander.

Further up the pitch Rangers select Steven Davies, Joe Aribo and Ryan Jack in midfield, while Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi support Kemar Roofe.

Gerrard has options on the bench if needed tonight, including Scott Wright and Cedric Itten.

Rangers Team vs St Johnstone

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Jack, Davis, Aribo, Kent, Hagi, Roofe

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Balogun, Patterson, Zungu, Kamara, Wright, Stewart, Itten