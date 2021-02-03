Fixture: Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Graham Potter’s Brighton side to Anfield in the Premier League this evening.

The Reds have shrugged off a run of poor form to win their last two games by 3-1 scorelines, beating Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, respectively.

They now face fourth from bottom Brighton, who held them to a 1-1 draw on the south coast in November.

The Reds received an injury blow earlier this week when learning Joel Matip will miss the rest of the season. Alisson misses out tonight.

For tonight’s game Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp picks Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are full-backs. In central defence the Reds select Nathaniel Phillips and Jordan Henderson.

In midfield, Klopp goes with Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara, while Xherdan Shaqiri, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino lead the attack.

If Klopp needs to influence the game from the bench he has options, including new boy Ben Davies and Divock Origi

Liverpool Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Henderson, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Thiago, Shaqiri, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, N Williams, Davies, R Williams, Origi, Cain