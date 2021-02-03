Ipswich Town new boy Luke Matheson has revealed that his boss Paul Lambert has already made it clear to him what he wants from him on the pitch for the remainder of the season.

Matheson arrived at Portman Road in a deadline day deal from Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers, putting pen to paper to a six-month loan.

The right-back will now kick on with his development under the watchful eye of Tractor Boys boss Lambert and took part in his first training session at his new club on Tuesday.

Matheson had a video call with Lambert and Ipswich general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill before signing on the dotted line, and he revealed his new boss is clear on what he wants from him on the pitch.

The 18-year-old explained that Lambert wants him to continue helping the attacking department with his forward runs while also tracking back and keeping the backline defensively solid.

“I spoke with Paul and Lee on Zoom within 30 minutes of finding out there was interest”, Matheson told Ipswich’s official site.

“They told me what they wanted from me and what I could get out of this loan and it was a definite yes on my part.

“I’m glad that they’ve given me the chance here.

“He said he wanted to see the things that I’ve done previously at Rochdale and Wolves.

“He said he wanted for me to continue my enthusiasm, my hard work, my running up and down the pitch

“He doesn’t want to take away the attacking side of my game but he also wants me to sprint back and work defensively for the team.“

Matheson has previous experience playing in League One whilst at his boyhood club Rochdale and will now aim to help the Suffolk giants in their quest for promotion back to the Championship.