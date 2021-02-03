Newcastle United new boy Joe Willock has revealed he was shocked when Steve Bruce presented him with a detailed plan on how he would fit into the Magpies squad, which encouraged him move to Tyneside.

Bruce managed to rope in Willock late on deadline day from Premier League rivals Arsenal, with the 21-year-old joining the Tyneside giants for the remainder of the season.

The Magpies boss was keen on adding a new midfielder to his squad before the winter window slammed shut and Willock has provided an insight into how Bruce won him over.

Willock revealed that he was shocked when Bruce laid out a detailed plan on how he would play under him for the next six months, which encouraged him to sign on the dotted line.

The Gunners loanee added that Bruce approached him with a positive attitude from the very beginning, calling him a few times and managed to convince him to swap the Arsenal shirt for Newcastle’s.

Asked what Bruce said to convince him that Newcastle are the right club for him, Willock told NUFC TV: “I mean first of all he approached it in such a nice way.

“He asked me how I was, how is training.

“He was very humorous with me as well.

“He made a few jokes.

“I am a funny guy, I love to make jokes, so that was a conversation starter.

“Then he started talking about how he is going to use me, where he sees me in the team.

“He had a whole plan for me already and I was really shocked.

“That is the first time I have ever spoke to a manager and he had a whole plan for me.

“So, I was really encouraged by that and then as things progressed, he called me again, he called me few times and it was the little things that I thought ‘yes, this is the right club for me’”.

Having sealed a move to Newcastle, Willock will be eyeing nailing down a spot in Bruce’s squad soon and help them climb the standings to ensure they maintain their top flight status.