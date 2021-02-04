Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their side and substitutes to welcome London rivals Chelsea to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight in the Premier League.

Spurs are looking to push back up towards the top four after a poor run of form saw them tumble down the standings and beating Chelsea tonight would move Jose Mourinho’s men level on 36 points with sixth placed Everton.

Mourinho is wrestling with a depleted squad and is without defender Sergio Reguilon, midfielders Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso, and striker Harry Kane.

For this evening’s clash Spurs have Hugo Lloris between the sticks, while at full-back Mourinho picks Serge Aurier and Ben Davies.

In central defence Mourinho partners Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Moussa Sissoko slot into midfield. Tanguy Ndombele plays, as do Steven Bergwijn and Heung-Min Son. Carlos Vinicius is up top.

On the bench Mourinho has a host of options to call for if needed, including Gareth Bale and Lucas Moura.

Spurs have lost their last two home games on the bounce, going down against Liverpool and Brighton.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Chelsea

Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Son, Vinicius

Substitutes: Hart, Doherty, Sanchez, Rodon, Tanganga, Winks, Lamela, Bale, Lucas