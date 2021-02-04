Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has selected his team and substitutes for the Blues’ Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur this evening.

Tuchel is still feeling his way into life as the Chelsea boss, but saw his side beat Burnley 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in their last clash, handing him his first win in charge.

Chelsea also won 2-0 on their last Premier League visit to Tottenham, thanks to a brace from Willian.

Tuchel’s side sit in eighth, a place behind Tottenham in the Premier League standings, but level on points, and victory this evening would allow the German to send out an early statement of intent.

Chelsea have Edouard Mendy in goal, while Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger form a back three.

Reece James and Marcos Alonso operate as wing-backs, while Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic link up in central midfield. Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi support Timo Werner.

Tuchel has options on the bench if he wants to shake things up, including Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Werner, Hudson-Odoi

Substitutes: Kepa, Christensen, Chilwell, Emerson, Kante, Ziyech, Pulisic, Abraham, Giroud