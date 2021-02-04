Leeds United vice chairman Paraag Marathe has expressed the Whites’ desire to expand Elland Road but stressed the need to ensure that they do not lose the stadium’s feel by doing so.

Having made an impressive return to the Premier League this season, those at the helm of Leeds have now set their eyes on taking the club to greater heights.

The Whites’ home Elland Road currently boasts a total capacity of 36,000 but the club’s management are keen to take it closer to the 50,000 mark, following the path of the biggest clubs in the country.

Explaining Leeds’ Elland Road expansion plans, the club’s new vice-chairman Marathe has revealed that the Whites are considering how to increase the stadium’s capacity.

However, Marathe went on to stress the need for Leeds to make sure that they do not lose Elland Road’s feel while attempting to expand it.

“The goal is to see what we could do to modernise Elland Road within the current footprint“, Marathe said on The Athletic’s The Business of Sport podcast.

“[Chief Executive] Angus Kinnear has talked about expanding the capacity.

“Most of the big dogs in the Premier League have capacities above 50,000 and we are hovering around 36,000 so that’s something we certainly want to see what we’re able to do.

“When you step onto the ground at Elland Road you can feel the competitive advantage that Leeds players have.

“You can sense why opposing teams don’t enjoy playing there because it is such a voracious environment.

“You don’t want to take that away.

“We have to try and figure out how to maximise that.”

While Leeds are discussing the possibility of expanding Elland Road, it remains to be seen when the plan will actually come into fruition.